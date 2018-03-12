The Factory Worker Who Spent 50 Years Filling a Forest with Otherworldly Sculptures

Veijo Rönkkönen was a recluse, who spent his days between the paper mill where he worked for 41 years, and his farm, tucked away in a Finnish forest. By all accounts, he didn’t like to talk to people, and he never took an art lesson in his life. But by the time of his death in 2010, Rönkkönen had covered his land with around 550 sculptures. Nearly all of them depicted human figures: people of all ages and ethnicities, frozen in moments of play, athleticism, and even agony.

The sculptures were not only his life’s work, but his community—and his means of interacting with the world.

Rönkkönen was born in 1944 in the rural hamlet of Parikkala, Finland, just a four-minute drive from the Russian border. By the time he was 16, he began working at a local paper mill, where he pressed liquid from paper pulp. As the story goes, he used his first paycheck to buy apple seedlings and a bag of concrete. It was from these spoils that his strange, spellbinding sculpture garden grew—one that he’d develop for 50 years.