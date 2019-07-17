Jackson Pollock Many of Krasner’s dizzying, large-scale works were created in the aftermath of her husbanddeath. After his spiralling alcoholism led to his premature demise in a car crash in 1956, Krasner entered a state of depression and insomnia. She expressed the pain she internalized in her frenetic, impulsive and kaleidoscopic canvases found in the “Night Journeys” series. These paintings diverge from her previously more ordered and geometric compositions.

Unable to sleep, she worked nocturnally in Pollock’s barn. There, she created ambitious, primal, emotive, and gestural works like Polar Stampede (1960), reflecting her abandonment of bold color for muted hues of white and umber.

Artistic creativity has long been associated with bad sleep. Insomnia was a hallmark of the mythologized suffering, bohemian artist working in the dead of night. Marcel Proust wrote much of Remembrance of Things Past (or In Search of Lost Time) in the early hours of the morning. The liminal state of consciousness between sleep and waking was one of the book’s main themes.

The French author Colette agreed, saying that “insomnia is almost an oasis in which those who have to think or suffer darkly take refuge.” And Vladimir Nabokov, another famous night creature, once commented that “sleep is the most moronic fraternity in the world.”