Famous Artists Swap iPhone Photos—and Creativity Ensues

If you have voyeuristic tendencies—find yourself eavesdropping on conversations between strangers, for instance, or cocking your head to catch a glimpse of someone’s iPhone activities—the Met’s newest exhibition, “Talking Pictures,” is for you.

Walk into a side gallery on the museum’s second floor and you’ll become privy to intimate exchanges between 12 duos of artists. There are no headphones playing recordings of spoken tete-a-tetes, or artists whispering in corners. Instead, you’ll find dialogues that use a medium all too familiar to artists: images.

One wall reveals a ping-pong of photos sent between painter Nicole Eisenman and photographer A.L. Steiner. No words are shared, but the bent of their discourse is clear: Snapshots of signs held high at the Women’s March converse with a screenshot of a cake iced with Wonder Woman’s crown.

Across the gallery, an exchange of images between photographers Manjari Sharma and Irina Rozovsky shows sun-kissed glimpses into their daily lives and simultaneous pregnancies. At the end of the room, author Teju Cole and filmmaker Laura Poitras’s repartee of pictures revolves around political resistance—and comes to an abrupt end when Poitras stops responding to Cole after the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The exchanges each have a unique cadence, but they’re tied together with the show’s concise curatorial prompt: Have a conversation with another artist over the course of five months—and use only images and videos taken with your iPhone to do it.