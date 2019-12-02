The Famous Photographers behind 6 Unforgettable Fashion Moments

To have the greatest impact, fashion design must live beyond store windows and runway shows. In the last 60 years, fashion photography has reached new heights of artistry, with photographers crafting a label’s visual presence to gallery- and museum-worthy stature. Beyond fashion campaigns, photographers can also capture the designers at work backstage, allowing us insight into a level of creativity and dedication that’s not readily visible in the seams of a zipper or the hem of a skirt.

Some of the most intimate and intricate designer and photographer pairings ever include Versace and Richard Avedon, Alexander McQueen and Ann Ray, and Rodarte and Autumn de Wilde. The following six partnerships have resulted in iconic collaborations that have elevated both artistic mediums through innovative imagery.



