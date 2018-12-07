A Fantastical Art School Is Opening in a Jungle outside Tulum

The mind-bending architecture has been realized, however, by a skilled staff of indigenous Mayan artisans and builders. They will continue to contribute their expertise as Azulik Uh May expands to include a school—and some of them will become its first students.

“The arts-and-crafts school was inspired by my experience with the local Mayan population and the talent I saw,” Roth explained. He gave the example of one man who was performing poorly in his job at the resort collecting seaweed on the beach, but turned out to be a gifted carpenter. He now has 100 people working under his direction.

The first classes are slated to begin in the first half of 2019, led by artists in residence at Azulik Uh May and other creative professionals. The aim will be to honor the skills of the Mayan people, while allowing them to learn new ones. “The idea is we will be able to help idiosyncratic Mayan knowledge meet with processes of creation, fabrication, and design,” Paetzold offered. Roth added: “The learning process in our school will not be based on the master-disciple relationship, but both teacher and student will learn together and co-create.” (They also intend to offer master classes and workshops for visiting students, though the school will be free for locals.)