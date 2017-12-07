Fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli had no shortage of artist collaborators in the 1930s and ’40s. Alberto Giacometti fashioned her one-of-a-kind buttons out of bronze. Man Ray often asked her to model for his photographs. Meret Oppenheim designed a fur bracelet in 1936 that Schiaparelli included in her winter collection (reputedly the piece was the precursor to the artist’s iconic fur-covered teacup).

But Schiaparelli’s most celebrated working relationship may be the one she developed with famed Surrealist Salvador Dalí. An ongoing show at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, centers on their creative partnership, which resulted in such radical, flamboyant designs as a high heel-shaped “shoe hat” and a dress sporting printed-on rips.

It’s not certain when the pair first laid eyes on each other, says Dalí Museum executive director Hank Hine, although their social circles at that time had significant overlap. “I imagine them meeting at a party, at one of these famous palaces just outside of Paris that belonged to a count or countess,” he says. We can, however, date their first collaboration to 1935: a powder compact cleverly designed to look like a rotary phone dial.