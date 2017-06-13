How to take the news that this year’s Design Miami/ Basel would feature fashion icon Thom Browne curating a “grid of important desks”? The concept, which is included in the Design at Large section of the fair, isn’t as left-field as it seems at first glance. Indeed, as Browne tells Artsy, the installation has its roots in a 2009 performative fashion show at Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy. That event presented smartly coutured workers laboring in a faux-office outfitted with “1950s desks,” aiming to conjure an “atmospheric sense of pent-up masculinity and menace,” according to the New York Times.

“I thought a similar concept would be interesting to explore at Design Miami/ Basel, considering their immense expertise and resources in the art and design realm,” Browne says. This time around, there will be a new performance element; Browne has enlisted female students from local art and architecture schools to help enact what he calls a “quite simple” choreography. As a companion piece, he will also exhibit a sculptural set—a slightly eerie landscape with trees and animals—that was used for a 2014 fashion show.

The rather narrow focus on desks (and attendant chairs and lamps) is a diversion from the previous iterations of Design at Large, a special component of the fair that was launched in 2014.