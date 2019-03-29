Being down in the dumps from time to time is a part of life! Everyone has bad days. I remember that being a kind of revelation in my early twenties. For me, realizing that I wasn’t the only one who had bouts of gloominess made it easier to treat myself with kindness, and to then focus on channeling difficult feelings productively instead of frantically trying to vacuum them away.

Research suggests that when we try to suppress emotions, such as sadness or anger, we are more likely to feel them. And a 2018 study that asked people to rate how strongly they agreed with statements like “I tell myself I shouldn’t be feeling the way that I’m feeling,” revealed that those who felt bad about feeling bad had lower well-being than their more accepting peers.

I can fall into emotional pits during my creative process. I remember I once spent a full day working on a single illustration only to absolutely hate it. It feels bad to invest so much time and energy into something and then not be proud of the end result! In the past, that feeling would launch me into a self-loathing spiral: Can I produce anything worthwhile? What am I doing with my life? Should I just admit I’m not a good artist and quit trying?

If this resonates, I have three pieces of advice: 1) Recognize that emotional pits are normal. That doesn’t mean they’ll suddenly feel better—it means the ups and downs of the creative process won’t cause you quite so much stress. 2) Remind yourself that your thoughts are just that: thoughts, not inevitable truths (even if they feel true). 3) Go to bed! We’re much more anxious when we’re tired; if we’ve been up too long, we start to lose the ability to distinguish between friendly-looking faces and menacing ones. Take the sound advice my co-author Mollie’s mom gave her: “You’re not allowed to make judgements on your life when you’re short on sleep.”



