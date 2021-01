How Female Artists Are Subverting Mainstream Portrayals of Women

Naomi Fisher Anna Gaskell Ruth Bernhard Needless to say, photography has been a powerful tool to emphasize the female gaze and showcase liberating visions. The medium has proven particularly instrumental for creators who seek to self-represent and denounce oppressive norms. As artistexplained to me in a recent phone interview, she purposefully never altered any of the images in her series “Backyard” (2001), in which she sought to depict “what a woman’s body is if you don’t turn it into what society genders as a woman’s body.” Her piece Untitled (Pink Lilies, Ferns) (2001) is one among a wide array of photographs selected for the show along with work by Lorna Simpson , and

A necessary reflection in the conversation about women, feminism, and art is that an artist’s gender doesn’t necessarily strip away patriarchal beliefs. This was something Inacio was keenly aware of, especially when curating photographic works into the exhibition: “I wanted to show bodies portrayed by female artists, but when I started to look more closely, I realized the male gaze can also be within a female artist, internalized, so I had to really think about it and explore these photographs, think about their process, question them and myself,” she said. “I even had to ask myself, am I internalizing the male gaze?”