How Female Artists Are Subverting Mainstream Portrayals of Women

As artists, Kahraman wrote, “women are under constant scrutiny. Judgments are being passed left and right and it doesn’t only come from the white heterosexual male. It’s so ingrained in us that we contribute to it.…It’s what we’ve been taught, to think and feel as lesser than.…How do we then break free from these chains?”

Art as a platform for resistance, a tool for liberation, and a window into an alternate reality, is certainly part of the answer. This will only be achieved with the continuous existence of subversive creations, exhibitions like “My Body, My Rules,” and individuals within the art world who are willing to question their personal experience and break free of the boxes we continue to be placed in.