The list of Betty Parsons’s adventures and accomplishments is immense.

As a gallerist, she gave Jackson Pollock, and myriad other Abstract Expressionists, some of their earliest shows. As a magnetic free spirit, she played tennis with Greta Garbo and danced weekly with Alexander Calder “for the exercise.” She topped her head with berets, took lovers like Josephine Baker, and traveled the world many times over.

Art history has remembered Parsons for all of these traits and triumphs. But the aspect of Parsons’s experience that made her happiest, has been largely ignored: her own art.

“When I’m not at the gallery, my own art is my relaxation,” Parsons said in a 1977 interview published in Art in America. “That’s my greatest joy.”