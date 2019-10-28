Female Old Masters Are Finally Getting Major Museum Shows

She said that historical female artists have often been painted with a very broad brush, which draws attention to the fact that “so-and-so is one of the few women artists.” By putting nine female artists in a show together and examining their different paths, Treanor aims to highlight the variety of their experiences, which often had “more to do with their economic and social status than their gender.”

Developing the stories of artists who are already known is one thing; organizing an exhibition on one who is completely unknown is quite another.