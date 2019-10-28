Female Old Masters Are Finally Getting Major Museum Shows

The response exceeded anything Van der Stighelen or MAS could have hoped for. Both the national and international press were attracted by the “surprise element” of an artist so technically accomplished, yet completely unknown. By the time the show came down in September 2018, some 40,000 visitors had seen it—about four times the usual number for a summer show at MAS, according to Van der Stighelen.
Since the Wautier exhibition closed, the catalogue has continued to sell well, and Van der Stighelen believes Wautier will now be included in future overviews of Flemish art. “She has been added to the canon of 17th-century art,” she said.