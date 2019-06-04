Fernando Botero Became Famous Despite the Art World’s Scorn

While there are subtexts floating beneath the surface, it’s true that most of Botero’s paintings and sculptures reach out to the viewer; they want to be admired, delighted in, chuckled over. “I think a lot of people are somewhat intimidated by contemporary art because they don’t ‘get it,’” said Botero director Don Millar. “This isn’t the case with Botero, which allows him to reach far beyond salons, galleries, and classrooms. I think his use of humor is something the world could use a little more of, especially now. I was surprised to learn that Botero is not at all interested in the views of critics and academics—something that does, I imagine, aggravate their attitude toward his work. He is playing a much different game.”

Indeed, for every Rosalind Krauss spitting on Botero’s populist appeal, there are a thousand earnest followers—from South America to China—who find his work delightful and life-affirming, rather than kitschy and unrigorous. Time will tell, but I suspect that art history will be kind to Botero. “In spite of the ignorance of the so-called intelligentsia,” Levai said, “he went everywhere.”