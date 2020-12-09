Fernando Botero’s Journey from Aspiring Bullfighter to Art Market Powerhouse

In the mid-1950s, Botero moved to Mexico City. Lina said her father developed his iconic style while living in Mexico, where he was deeply moved by a sense of nostalgia and the vibrant intensity of Latin American culture.

“In a way he found his style and subject matter in Mexico,” said Lina. “This whole encounter with Mexican art allowed him to turn back towards his own stories, his own reality, towards his own background, and put it in the center of his own artistic creation.” There, Botero began fusing the Old Master style he learned from the Italian painters with an exaggerated girth, rendering the figures on his canvases in increasingly voluminous shapes and painting quotidian scenes of his childhood in Medellín from memory.



