At This Fictional Travel Agency, an Artist Takes Us on a Trip through Her Mind

Prouvost, who lives and works in London and Antwerp, has already gained ample attention throughout Europe, acclaimed for disorienting films showcased in vividly imagined fantasy realms. In 2013, she won the Tate Museum’s prestigious Turner Prize; later this year, Paris’s Palais de Tokyo will honor her with a solo presentation. A major 2017 exhibition at Minneapolis’s Walker Art Center suggests her American audience is also growing. Lisson Gallery, which started in London, offers a perfect transatlantic link for the artist, and a platform to mount her most spectacular New York presentation to date. (It expands upon Prouvost’s 2016 show at Museum für Moderne Kunst Frankfurt, titled “all behind, we’ll go deeper, deep down and she will say:”; there, too, she constructed a fake travel agency and invoked her fictional grandparents.)

In the middle of this new iteration of the agency, a burbling fountain, “designed” by Prouvost’s “grandmother” and finally realized by the artist, features pink Murano glass breasts with red nipples that spurt water into a round white trough. During the tour, the artist invited Artsy to stroke the sculpture. She rubbed the fabricated breasts herself, as one might touch a small pet. Small orange fish swam around a submerged phone that the artist claims she dropped accidentally. With the wry humor evident throughout the entire show, Prouvost creates a prosaic denial of technology and contemporary communication. She destroys the machine responsible for many of our everyday interactions, relying instead on her art to connect with others and get her message across. (That said, no one at Lisson is preventing you from Instagramming every inch of the installation.)

A film, Into All That Is Here (2015), serves as the heart of the exhibition. Visitors enter the screening area through a curtain toward the back of the gallery, stepping onto a pungent dirt floor (if they don’t want to get their own shoes dirty, Prouvost fabricated pairs they can wear). The environment mirrors the content. On-screen, a protagonist serves as a stand-in for the viewer, attempting to find a path through a forest. Occasionally, the character’s hands appear, using a phone to find directions. A voice off-camera urges the viewer to go further, go deeper, to keep going. An erotic subtext builds, with quick shots of flowers and phrases (“we want you to get wet,” “will you leak my juices”) flitting across the screen; the sound of an explosion accompanied by images of fountains offers a not-so-subtle climax.