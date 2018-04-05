Behind the Fig Leaf—a Story of Sin, Censorship, and the Catholic Church

Traditionally, that subject had been illustrated with figures clothed according to their social rank, as art historian Peter Russell has pointed out. But Michelangelo stripped them all of both their status and clothing, showing everyone in the buff. Certain powerful figures in the Vatican weren’t happy. Cardinal Carafa and Monsignor Sernini called for the piece to be censored, while Biagio da Cesena, the Pope’s master of ceremonies, called the paintings fit “for the public baths and taverns” rather than a chapel. According to him, it was “disgraceful that in so sacred a place there should have been depicted all those nude figures, exposing themselves so shamefully.”

These passionate criticisms effectively launched the Fig Leaf Campaign, which was formalized in the Council of Trent’s 1563 decree banning “all lasciviousness” in religious imagery. Nude sculptures across Italy, and especially in Rome, soon sported carefully placed metal fig leaves. Some scholars have suggested that many of the plaster and marble phalluses were even chiseled off. As historian Leo Steinberg pointed out in his 1983 book The Sexuality of Christ in Renaissance Art and in Modern Oblivion, French scholar Montaigne wrote that “many beautiful and antique statues” were “castrated” in Rome during his youth by the order Pope Paul IV. (Believe it or not, some have rumored that a drawer of the castrated bits may still hide somewhere in the Vatican.)

The campaign didn’t spare paintings, either. Areas of Michelangelo’s Last Judgement (1533–41) deemed unsavory were painted over twice in the 1500s, and then again in the 1700s, with little swaddles and loincloths added. As Russell points out, a Mannerist artist named Daniele da Volterra was charged with making the additions, which won him the somewhat derogatory nickname “Il Braghettone” (“The Breeches Maker”).