What Makes a Figurative Painting Good?

Though other art forms—such as, conceptual art, and—have long enjoyed reputations for being more intellectual endeavors, when done well, figurative painting can be just as challenging, stimulating, and groundbreaking. To understand what makes a great figurative painting today and why contemporary artists still gravitate toward the genre, we asked a few of the painters themselves. Together, they offer a compelling case for why they’re working in today’s most vibrant aesthetic mode.

“One of the exciting reasons to paint the figure in 2019 is the expansion of whose images are being depicted and seen,” Los Angeles–based artistrecently told Artsy. “Female painters, queer painters, and painters of color are creating images of themselves and their communities…mirroring the culture’s shift towards inclusivity at large.” As increasingly diverse groups of artists enter the canon, so do the equally disparate subjects they create. Mockrin herself samples from art-historical paintings—she riffs on fragments of canvases by, and, for example, and renders them in her own contemporary (female) hand. Her figures are often androgynous, alerting viewers to the fluidity of gender not just in 2019, but throughout the history of painting.