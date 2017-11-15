Final Piece of Lost Magritte Painting Discovered After 85 Years

Eighty-five years after it went missing, a lost painting by Surrealist artist René Magritte has been found—in pieces, that is.

On Tuesday, the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium (RMFAB) announced that researchers have discovered the fourth and final section of Magritte’s 1927 work The Enchanted Pose. X-ray imaging revealed that the artist had painted over it to create a later work, God is not a Saint (1935–36), today owned by the Magritte Museum in Brussels.

Missing since 1932, The Enchanted Pose—which depicts two nude women leaning against broken pedestals—was pictured in the artist’s 1992 catalogue raisonné. The black-and-white photo of the painting is accompanied by an entry that reads: “Whereabouts unknown [...] probably destroyed.” A penny-pinching Magritte is suspected to have cut the work into four parts and painted over it in an effort to re-use canvas and save money.