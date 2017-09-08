Financial Advice for Artists from Four Experts

When artist Christina Empedocles decided to pursue an MFA at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco, she signed up for expensive tuition payments and an uncertain financial future in one fell swoop. With that in mind, she began asking professors, advisors, and visiting artists what she thought was a straightforward question: “How did you make an art career work financially?”

To her surprise, satisfactory responses were in short supply.

“Nobody really wanted to answer [the question], period,” Empedocles said. “I thought, Why is this subject such a taboo?”

Empedocles, now based in San Francisco, graduated in 2008 in the midst of the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression, still without a good idea of how to support herself, and her art practice. She knew chances of selling work right out of school were slim. How could she make money without sacrificing her practice? What jobs would allow her enough flexibility and time to make art? And when she did begin to sell work, how should she spend that income?

With her informal survey unanswered, she took matters into her own hands. “I decided that I was going to learn everything I could about money,” she recalled. “Pretty much right after I graduated, I started taking classes about personal finance.”

Today, Empedocles splits her time between making art and working as a certified financial planner, with a focus on guiding people in creative industries. She is one of a number of arts professionals and advisors across the country who have devoted their careers to helping artists better manage their careers and finances, with an eye toward sustaining their art practices.

Artsy spoke to four of them about their strategies for how artists should budget and spend; temper the volatility of multiple and inconsistent income streams; navigate student loan debt; and invest in their practices and career goals.