For over Five Decades, Cecilia Vicuña Has Made Prescient, Rebellious Art

Vicuña’s work has embraced an international orientation since the ’60s. Throughout the decade, as the civil rights movement erupted in the U.S. and war raged in Vietnam, the artist and her fellow Chileans felt the reverberations of such struggles on a personal level. “We experienced them as part of what we were experiencing in Latin America,” she said. “So this notion that this was a worldwide movement for freedom, for liberation, for justice was very close to our hearts.”

Today, as the world faces a global pandemic, increasing natural disasters, and decreasing access to resources, Vicuña’s message of multinational solidarity resonates in new ways, particularly with younger generations. “I think young people are really looking for an insight, for a perspective, a sensibility that has been suppressed,” she said. “Works like mine resonate with that kind of rising, with that kind of force.”