Five Scandinavian Artists to Watch at CHART

Last year, Ericson moved her painting studio from urban Stockholm to the remote area of Sweden in which she was raised: Hälsingland, a region blanketed by dense forests and bordered by the Baltic Sea. While its untamed landscape has always informed her practice, the work Ericson has made since relocating has become more intimate and more psychologically raw.

At CHART, both Stockholm’s Galleri Magnus Karlsson and Copenhagen’s V1 Gallery unveil several of Ericson’s new canvases, which are priced between €5,000 and €7,500. In one captivating piece, The Diving Bell (2017), a woman lies in a stream as water rushes over her body, tangling and rendering her clothes transparent. One is left with the impression that Ericson’s subject is melting, both physically and mentally, into the nature that surrounds her.

Ericson’s double-feature at CHART comes in the midst of several career-launching presentations for the young artist. Earlier this year, her work was the subject of a solo exhibition at Örebro Konsthall, Sweden, and in 2018, her paintings will be the subject of two solos at Swedish museums—Hälsinglands Museum and Bror Hjorths Hus—and a group exhibition at Albertz Benda gallery in New York.