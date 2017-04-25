This Five-Star Paris Hotel Gives You Insider Access to the Art World

Since its inception in 1928, the Le Royal Monceau Raffles hotel in Paris has been frequented by esteemed members of the creative class, from Ernest Hemingway to Coco Chanel to Madonna. So in 2010, when the hotel finished a major refurbishment helmed by designer Philippe Starck, it was little surprise to learn that it would relaunch with a major emphasis on contemporary art. Crucial to this was the addition of an art concierge—a full-time employee to oversee to the hotel’s art programs and help guests engage with the city’s art scene.

A standard hotel concierge in Paris might help guests confirm a tour of Versailles or score a reservation at the restaurant du jour. But Julie Eugène, the first and only art concierge at Royal Monceau since 2010, narrows her focus to the art world. She’s developed strong relationships with museums, galleries, and local artists, in order to craft bespoke art experiences for guests of the the five-star hotel.

“The guest only has to say ‘I am fond of photography or painting or Picasso’ and I will tell them where to go to see a good exhibition or to buy art,” says Eugène, as she walks through the hotel’s opulent lobby. She arranges for guests to gain private access to art institutions, meet artists, and, if so desired, collect art.