Don’t Forget the Women Who Forged Saudi Arabia’s Art Scene

While Saudi Arabia is often seen as a vast desert nation void of creativity, it has, in fact, been home to a small but thriving cultural scene for over a decade—one built largely by the kingdom’s women.

Despite many legal and bureaucratic challenges, Saudi women have been at the forefront of a growing cultural landscape. As a tsunami of government funding floods the Saudi Arabian cultural sector with the announcement this February of a planned $64 billion investment in the entertainment and cultural sector over the next decade, it is crucial that these waves of cash not wash away the legacy and achievements of these female pioneers.

The Saudi art scene has developed at a slower pace than the neighboring Dubai, and has come largely from the bottom up, primarily through private local initiatives, in contrast with the state-guided (and funded) approach taken by neighboring countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. For over two decades, the strong presence of female patrons, established female artists, and young female artists has been a key feature of Saudi’s art scene.

“In Saudi Arabia, women have always been culturally acknowledged as the ‘artists,’” said Eiman Elgibreen, artist and art historian at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh, citing Bedouin women who weave decorative textiles and the female house-painters of Saudi Arabia’s southern Asir region, where women create brilliantly colored murals in the interiors of their homes ane decorative patterns on the exterior. “They have long been responsible for producing the visual creative products of the country.”