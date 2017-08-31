Four Years after Walter De Maria’s Death, His Final Work Is Complete

Faced with the daunting task of finishing the work posthumously, Dia and the estate were by no means flying blind. “The only reason we took this on is because we did know what he wanted it to look like when he died,” says Elizabeth Childress, director of the Walter De Maria Archives. Childress knew better than anyone, having worked closely with the artist from the late 1970s until his death, first as his assistant and later as his studio manager.

Importantly, De Maria had also completed maquettes of the finished trucks, which would serve as guidelines through which to carry out the artist’s intentions. “The crazy thing is if you look at a picture of the black truck model, and you look at the photograph of what the finished truck looks like now—they’re the same,” Childress enthuses.

The estate and Dia were also able to recruit a team of fabricators, from Art Crating Inc., Archive Fine Art, and Milgo/Bufkin, who had worked directly with De Maria on a previous work of a similar nature, Bel Air Trilogy (2000–11). “These were his teams—all the people who worked closely with him and understood. That’s critical,” she adds. “Once you worked with Walter long enough, you really understood his sense of perfection.”

Childress felt the piece was too important to the artist’s oeuvre not to finish. “Every day he’d come down walk into the studio, walk around the trucks, and kind of dream of what they were going to look like,” she recalls. “That’s what really made Walter happy—to be in the middle of a production.” She adds that back then, when he was in his seventies, he was eager as ever to keep creating and experimenting. “People asked if he wanted to go back and do a retrospective and he would say ‘No, I want to keep going, keep on doing new work.’”