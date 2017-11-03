How to Frame a $100 Million Painting by Leonardo da Vinci

Historic frames haven’t always been worth so much. For centuries, they served as a way for collectors to display their personal tastes; thus older, out-of-fashion frames would frequently be discarded or given away. Even museums have engaged in this tradition: In 1799, after Napoleon assumed power, he ordered everything in the Louvre reframed; and in 1978, then-Guggenheim director Thomas M. Messer transferred part of the museum’s collection to white shadow frames.

But by the 1990s, according to J. Paul Getty Museum frame conservator Gene Karraker, museums maintained the standard of framing their collections with historical accuracy. “The reasoning by the curators and the conservators is that when reframing was done, they wanted to fit the period of the frame with the period of the painting—either by country, by region, by date,” he told Artsy last year. “If there was a particular frame that an artist was known to use, that would influence the choice as well.”

Salvator Mundi was thought to have been commissioned by French king Louis XII and his wife, and was mostly likely painted in the early 1500s in Milan. So the staff at Lowy searched through its extensive inventory of period frames to find one that matched both the time and the place. They settled on a 16th-century cassetta (or “box”) frame, made of a soft fruit wood that’s native to Italy. Frames from this period are rare, notes Shar. Of the roughly 5,000 period frames in Lowy’s inventory (the largest such collection in the country, he says), only 20 or so were made in the 1500s.

Often, these historical frames aren’t a perfect fit for their new residents, so members of the Lowy team will cut the frame down to size—in the case of the Leonardo, a 26-by-18 1/2-inch wood panel. They also restore the frames, which have sometimes sustained damage over the centuries. But this particular cassetta frame needed little work. “It carries 90 percent of its original intended finish,” Shar explains. “It was in surprisingly excellent condition.”