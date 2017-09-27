How Frank Lloyd Wright’s Take on Mayan Temples Shaped Hollywood

Hollywood has always seen something sinister in the Ennis House, a 1924 Frank Lloyd Wright design in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. In the dozen or so movies in which it appears, “Its most frequent role is the mansion of some gangster chieftain,” says film historian Thom Andersen in the documentary Los Angeles Plays Itself. The Ennis House has made cameos as the bad-guy lair in Blade Runner and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and served as the titular home in The House on Haunted Hill.

In reality, the Ennis House is somewhat ominous, due to its Mayan Revival style; made from textured concrete blocks, it’s vaguely reminiscent of an ancient tomb. At the time, Wright had been looking to pre-Columbian Latin American ruins for inspiration. He was among a group of architects of that era, including his son Lloyd Wright, who were taking Mesoamerican architecture’s most dramatic features—hieroglyphs, ziggurats, ornate bas reliefs, and more—and giving them the Hollywood treatment. Liberally applying heavy doses of artistic license, they romanticized and remixed the Maya with the Aztec and the grandeur of Art Deco. Their familiarity with the source material was, unsurprisingly, very shallow.

“Frank Lloyd Wright had a very typical, but mistaken, view of the Maya,” says curator and Wellesley College senior lecturer James Oles, a contributor to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) current exhibition “Found in Translation: Design in California and Mexico, 1915–1985.”