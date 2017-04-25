Was Frank Ocean’s New Single Cover Inspired by Kerry James Marshall?

Without warning, R&B singer Frank Ocean dropped his newest single, “Lens,” late Saturday night. With it came a striking cover image that’s already become inseparable from the haunting track. It shows the face of a black man whose only visible feature is a white, gap-toothed smile. And to many who’ve made the museum rounds this past year, it looks stirringly familiar.

Ocean, who’s cultivated an aura of mystery since the beginning of his music career in the early 2010s, is often oblique about the inspirations behind his music. But the cover for “Lens” pays pronounced homage to at least one: the painter Kerry James Marshall.

Since the 1980s, Marshall has countered the absence of black men and women in the Western art canon by making them the subject of his powerful, monumental paintings. However, although his work had previously been shown in number of gallery and museum exhibitions, it wasn’t until 2016 that the Chicago painter received the retrospective he’d long deserved. The exhibition traveled from the MCA Chicago to The Met Breuer in New York to MOCA, Los Angeles.

In each location, the same small painting served as the exhibition’s anchor. It, too, wears a broad, white, gap-toothed smile.