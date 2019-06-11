It’s an incredibly naive idea that I would lie down and wake up and decide to do something new. If I knew what “new” was, maybe I would do it. But the problem is—what’s “new?” It’s very hard to define, and whatever there is that appears to be new is only incrementally new, if it’s new at all. You don’t lose sleep over that.

A lot of the things I did in the ’80s were castings of poured metal. Now, I’m using lighter materials—foam and fiberglass—which is easier when you have to lift it. The materials are just what you use; it’s your hands and your eye that matters. The imagery evolves and changes a little bit, but not that much. I think all artists are basically the same, the way they put things together. The underlying structure, the way they handle things, the way they relate parts to each other and put everything together—that doesn’t change much. I think that’s what they call “style.”