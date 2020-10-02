For Freedoms’s Campaigns to Bring Creativity into Politics Are More Relevant than Ever

Spider Martin The organization’s first national public art project occurred ahead of the 2016 election, when it commissioned artist-designed billboards in swing states throughout the country. These billboards reframed Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign rhetoric by superimposing images addressing the nation’s history of racial violence to sometimes controversial effect—the mayor of Pearl, Mississippi, sought to have the town’s billboard, depictingiconic photograph of the historic Bloody Sunday march, taken down.

While its first action directly addressed Trump’s first presidential campaign, it is important to note that the organization’s initial conversations began as early as 2015—long before the race for the presidency had reached MAGA proportions. The urgency to create For Freedoms was not born out of the same global sense of desperation and anxiety which blankets our lives today; co-founder Eric Gottessman instead attributed it to “a long overdue need for critical discourse.”

Recently, For Freedoms has found historic inspiration via the Wide Awakes, a little-known group of abolitionists from the 19th century who demonstrated on the dirt-covered streets of New York City to secure Abraham Lincoln’s presidency. Wearing matching oilcloth cloaks, the group’s members were spurred by the partisan divides of their time and committed to inspiring voter turnout—particularly among the nation’s youth.