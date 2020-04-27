How French Galleries Are Adapting to Survive the Pandemic

On April 8th, the Comité Professionnel des Galeries d’Art (CPGA), France’s main association of art dealers, released the results of a poll of its nearly 300 member galleries about the toll of the coronavirus on their businesses, and the results were shocking. The consensus was that one-third of France’s commercial galleries would likely close by the end of the year, making the impending financial crisis caused by COVID-19 less severe than that of 1990, but worse than the financial crash of 2008.

Comparisons to the market contractions of 1990 and 2008 don’t fully explain why the 2020 prognosis is so bleak for France’s galleries. Many of them were already hurting before COVID-19 swept across Europe. The majority of the Comité’s members are located in Paris, where protests from the Gilets Jaunes dominated 2019 and galleries were hit hard. This played into CPGA’s decision to survey members before the pandemic even hit, and made the results all the more prescient as they came at a time when most of Europe’s art galleries and institutions are closed indefinitely.