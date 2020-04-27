How French Galleries Are Adapting to Survive the Pandemic

The French government was one of the first in Europe to announce it would be partially supplementing salaries. This has been well received, but it has also been pointed out that the €2 million ($2.2 million) currently allotted to relieve France’s culture sector nationwide pales in comparison to the €500 million ($540.9 million) assigned by the city of Berlin alone—though it dwarfs the £0 currently set aside specifically for culture in the U.K.
Michel Rein, a dealer and member of the board of CPGA, has been running a gallery in Paris for the last 30 years (and expanded to Brussels in 2013). He saw firsthand the impact of the crash in 1990, after which 46 percent of French galleries closed, and the crash in 2008, after which about a quarter of French galleries closed, Rein said.
“I think I am working much harder than in normal times,” Rein said. “It’s a strange situation because I am sheltered at home but my main focus is maintaining our links with our community.”