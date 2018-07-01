With Fresh Funding from Art Basel Parent MCH, Masterpiece London Aims to Expand Internationally

Hewat-Jaboor was looking particularly on-brand during Wednesday’s VIP preview, with a purple handkerchief making a pronounced plume out of the jacket pocket of his double-breasted suit. Sauntering down Masterpiece’s lush, roomy aisles, he said the future of the fair is bright, and that global expansion won’t come at the expense of its characteristic mix of categories.

“When we open elsewhere, which is our plan, the most important thing is that it’s a reflection of the ethos of the fair—the cross collecting mix, that is our DNA,” said Hewat-Jaboor, adding that he and his team aren’t rushing the expansion, but rather want to take time to find the right balance between their British roots and the characteristics of the locations where they may head next.

“It’s really important that one absorbs a certain amount of locality as to where one is—we’re not going to go somewhere and just plunk ourselves down,” he said.