A Fresh Vision of Minimalism Foregrounds Female Artists

In some ways, what these contemporary artists are doing runs contrary to the conceptual principles of certain Minimalists, who were interested in objects and materials largely divorced from subjectivity. “What I think is so interesting is that there was no tension there,” Battista said. “They had had enough exposure to feminism and to Minimalism, and they were happy to pick and choose what they liked of movements and ideologies.”

It’s also true that many of the so-called Minimalists rejected or were ambivalent about the label. And there were not totally clearly defined boundaries of the movement even while it was taking place. Art historian Pepe Karmel, author of the forthcoming book Abstract Art: A Global History (2020), said, “The study of movements is a little ill-informed. We need to be more cynical about movements.” Even during Minimalism’s heyday, Karmel noted, there was lively debate about what kinds of works might qualify; critic Clement Greenberg wrote an article in which he noted that sculptorhad been on the forefront of experimenting with minimal forms, writing: “But if any one artist started or anticipated Minimal Art, it was she, in the fence-like and then box-like objects of wood or aluminum she began making, the former in 1961 and the latter in 1962.” (Judd, in his screed “Complaints: Part I,” 1969, said that the last sentence of this review might be summed up as “if the queen had balls, she might be the king.”)