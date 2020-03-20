Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keeffe’s Formative Friendship

And so even in Detroit, when it was unclear whether she’d ever see O’Keeffe again, the older artist’s influence lingered. Their next known contact was when Kahlo phoned O’Keeffe sometime in late 1932, after learning that she’d suffered a nervous breakdown. When Kahlo mailed her letter to O’Keeffe in 1933, she was hospitalized.

“If you [sic] still in the Hospital when I come back I will bring you flowers, but it is so difficult to find the ones I would like for you,” Kahlo wrote at the end of her note. “I like you very much Georgia.” Kahlo returned to New York two weeks later, and visited her friend right before O’Keeffe left for Bermuda to continue her recovery.