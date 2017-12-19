How Frida Kahlo Became a Global Brand

Where in the world is Frida Kahlo? These days, the answer is: almost anywhere you can imagine.

María Luisa Parra-Velasco, a Spanish language professor at Harvard, has an assignment that she gives to some of her students. “I ask them to go out into their communities and find Frida Kahlo,” she says. The exercise is part of an online Harvard Extension course that she launched last year, titled “Frida Kahlo’s Mexico.” They share their discoveries over a web portal from countries as far away as South Africa and Brazil—vials of nail polish; lip glosses; snapshots of Kahlo-themed cafés, restaurants, and street murals; bars of soap; posters; and other miscellaneous items. All exhibit the Mexican artist’s world-famous features: hair braided into a crown atop her head and adorned with colorful flowers, a proud monobrow, and a defiant gaze.

What is now affectionately known as “Fridamania” has been on the rise for several decades. And the artist’s image has materialized with particular frequency in 2017, in increasingly diverse forms and mediums. There was a Frida lookalike mob organized by the Dallas Museum of Art on the occasion of Kahlo’s 110th birthday, for which they attempted a Guinness World Record for the most-ever Fridas, numbering an estimated 1,100 (the record is currently pending approval); a set of Frida emoji that iPhone users can employ as emotional surrogates; a new Frida Kahlo Museum near Cancun, an institution that contains no original artworks, but offers a Kahlo “experience,” and is connected to a restaurant where projections of the artist’s face appear on your dinner plate; and, somewhat horrifyingly to those protective of her legacy (and familiar with current European politics), in the form of a bracelet decorated with Kahlo’s visage, worn by British prime minister Theresa May during her catastrophic Conservative party speech earlier this year, apparently to communicate that May, like Kahlo, is a woman of the people.