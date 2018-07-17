Installation view of John Riepenhoff, Cleveland Curry Kojiwurst, at West Side Market, Cleveland, 2018. Photo by Field Studio. Courtesy of FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art.
Dawoud Bey, Night Coming Tenderly, Black (2018)
St. John’s Episcopal Church, Ohio City, Cleveland
Installation view of Dawoud Bey, Night Coming Tenderly, Black, 2017, at St. John’s Church for FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, 2018. Photo by Field Studio. Courtesy of the artist, Rena Bransten Gallery, and Stephen Daiter Gallery.
Michael Rakowitz, A Color Removed (2018)
SPACES, Ohio City, Cleveland
Installation view of Michael Rakowitz, A Color Removed, at SPACES for Front International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, 2018. Photo by Field Studio. Courtesy of the artist, Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago, Jane Lombard Gallery, New York City, Galerie Barbara Wien, Berlin, Case Western University, The Tamir Rice Foundation, and SPACES, Cleveland.
Marlon de Azambuja, Brutalismo (2018)
Cleveland Museum of Art, University Circle, Cleveland
Installation view of Marlon de Azambuja, Brutalismo – Cleveland, at the Cleveland Museum of Art for FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, 2018. Photo © Cleveland Museum of Art. Courtesy of Thomas Dane, London.
Julie Ezelle Patton, Womb Room Tomb of Virgie Ezelle Patton (ongoing)
Private home, Glenville, Cleveland
Phil Vanderhyden, Volatility Smile 3 (2018)
Federal Reserve Bank, Cleveland
Installation view of Philip Vanderhyden, Volatility Smile 3, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland for FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, 2018. Photo by Field Studio.
Martine Syms, 99 Subtle Maneuvers (2018) and An Evening with Queen White (2017)
Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, University Circle, Cleveland
Installation view of work by Martine Syms at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland for FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, 2018. Photo by Field Studio. Courtesy of the artist and Bridget Donahue, New York.