John Riepenhoff The late, legendary chef Anthony Bourdain and Milwaukee-based artisthave something in common. They’ve both spent a whole lot of time in Cleveland’s West Side Market, a sprawling, 106-year-old labyrinth of food stalls hawking everything from fresh Ohio peaches to the city’s famous brats.

Bourdain descended on the market in 2007 to taste its rainbow of pork offerings; this year, Riepenhoff landed there to transform Cleveland’s famous sausages into art. For the next several months, brats seasoned with a rich spice blend inspired by the cuisines of Cleveland’s many immigrant communities will be sold through West Side Market’s meat vendors. To conceive of, create, and sell the sausages, Riepenhoff worked with a vast network of local immigrants, refugees, farmers, and butchers.

Frank Lloyd Wright The project, Cleveland Curry Kojiwurst, is just one of many site-specific artworks unveiled this past weekend across Cleveland-area art spaces—as well as an abandoned warehouse, a century-old bank, two churches, one very large cargo ship, a-designed home, and more. They’re all part of Front Triennial, the inaugural edition of an exhibition that aims to be the Midwestern answer to Documenta.

Michelle Grabner Founded by Ohio-based patron Fred Bidwell and curated by Milwaukee artist, this year’s debut installment comes with the apt title “An American City.” The duo invited artists to respond directly to Cleveland, a city Bidwell refers to as a “Ground Zero for the issues of our time.”

“In the past couple of years, I think we learned that we need to look beyond coastal-city bubbles to better understand America; that the towns and cities in ‘flyover country’ are facing very different ideas, issues, and conflicts than those on the coasts,” Bidwell told me. “We need to deal with that.”

Many of Front’s 100-plus artists—hailing from places as far-flung as Beijing and as close as Chicago—embedded themselves in Cleveland. Some of the artists are decidedly more local; Johnny Coleman lives in Oberlin, Ohio, while Kelley O’Brien and Lauren Yeager hang their hats just minutes from some of the show’s venues. Indeed, the triennial’s strongest works acknowledge this midsize, middle-American metropolis’s history, landscape, or contemporary culture, while also questioning (or in some cases, celebrating) conditions that reverberate across the country and world.

“Worldliness, locality, and regionality together shape the cultural character of American cities, and they shape this exhibition,” Grabner said during Front’s press preview last Friday. Below, we highlight six must-see works across Front.



