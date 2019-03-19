These Galleries Have the Most Artists in the Venice Biennale

Phyllida Barlow Regardless, galleries will be present. Even if La Biennale washed its hands of the stain of commercialism, dealers still pitch in for shipping and installation, and help fund their artists’ pavilions. The 2017 catalogue noted that the British Pavilion’s presentation of work by, for instance, was “made possible with the generous support of Hauser & Wirth,” Barlow’s gallery.

Collectors will be there, as well, some with yachts parked on the Grand Canal. In an interview with Artspace, Belgian collector Alain Servais called Venice the world’s best art fair, obliterating the line between the marketplace and the exhibition space. And he maintained that he competes with the world’s major collectors whenever he arrives in Venice. “Am I the only one? Absolutely not,” he said. “Is it funny? Yes, because you’re fighting with the biggest at full speed.”

Edson Chagas In 2017, Mark Coetzee, who at the time was the director of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA)—the Cape Town institution started by Puma shoe baron Jochen Zeitz— told the Financial Times: “There’s no point in pretending any more; biennales are as commercial as art fairs.” He noted that in 2013, his institution bought the entire Angolan Pavilion filled with work by photographer

“Ninety-nine per cent of our acquisitions are made in biennales,” he said. “Fairs cannot provide the scale of works we want, nor the critical importance; artists push themselves more for biennales.”

It remains to be seen whether Zeitz MOCAA will pad its collection with pieces from this year’s African pavilions, or if Pinault will again snap up whole suites of work at once, but expect the dealers to be on hand to wine and dine collectors in palazzos and sell them fresh work by the world’s most exciting contemporary artists. And that’s just the beginning of the Biennale boom. A show-stopping presentation in Venice can reverberate across the art market—through fairs, galleries, and auctions—for the next two years.