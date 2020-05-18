As Galleries in Asia Reopen for Business, Health and Safety Are Top Priorities

“I took away some of the pieces I typically live with and I’m sharing the artist’s work [with collectors via video calls] from here. So in this way you can make the virtual more real,” Vervoordt said. The strategy seemed to be paying off; he sold at least two of the works in his virtual Frieze presentation, including a 1977 work on paper for $21,000 and a fiber piece from 2000 for $70,000.
Speaking broadly about the impact of the virus, Vervoordt sees it as an important reset for the industry that could inspire innovation and motivate positive change. “This is a new reality,” he said. “We should learn lessons from this and adapt. Everything shouldn’t just go back to normal.”