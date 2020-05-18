As Galleries in Asia Reopen for Business, Health and Safety Are Top Priorities

“I felt like it was like an art fair in my own gallery,” said Molesworth, noting that hosting the event was exhausting. “But it’s worth it if it keeps people safe.…I think we’re going to have to get used to this.”

Bosco Sodi Neighboring galleries located in the industrial area of Wong Chuk Hang took similar precautionary measures. Blindspot Gallery , which focuses on photography, also clocked more than 100 guests during its day-long opening reception for a group show on April 11th. Belgian gallery Axel Vervoordt , exhibiting Mexican artist, opted for an “opening week” instead of a single day in mid-February. Staff reached out to collectors to schedule individual visits.

“People like to be in the gallery alone. It’s not the moment where you want to have drinks with strangers,” said founder and director Boris Vervoordt. The gallery closed briefly, but has since kept regular opening hours and extended Sodi’s exhibition until September.