What Galleries Do When the Collectors Are Away

The art world has its particular seasonal habits that kick in when the weather gets warm. Collectors go on vacation, dealers switch to a Monday through Friday schedule, and some lucky artists pass the time at residencies in picturesque spots like Spoleto Basilicata and Tuscany . But perhaps the most enduring of these summertime traditions is the explosion of group shows across New York.

According to the gallery-going app Seesaw, as of July 24 there were just under 100 group shows on view across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Dealers said that the annual proliferation of mixed-artist exhibitions has been happening for years—how long exactly, no one was sure, but certainly decades—due to a number of factors that affect galleries during this particular season.

No gallery wants to bruise the fragile ego of an artist by slotting her solo show in during the sleepy summer months. The summer group show is also a chance to unload inventory that went unsold during the two month spree of openings and art fairs that crescendos at Art Basel in Basel, Switzerland. And it gives galleries a chance to play—to bring in a guest curator (a professional or an artist), riff on a theme that befits a fun-filled season associated with summer crushes and trips to the beach, or broadly showcase the gallery’s artist roster.