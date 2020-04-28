Galleries Are Taking Extraordinary Measures to Reopen during a Global Pandemic

For those of us confined to Brooklyn apartments and avoiding public transit and crowded places, it’s difficult to imagine attending a gallery opening anytime soon. Yet galleries outside the United States are already organizing their reopenings and taking new measures to ensure visitors’ safety. In Seoul, Pace Gallery ’s outpost never even closed.

These spaces’ procedures offer a glimpse of what U.S. openings might look like as soon as state restrictions lift. While cozy, carefree celebrations seem unlikely anytime soon, the in-person art viewing experiences many of us crave may be possible this summer. Gallery representatives from South Korea, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong, at least, are providing some hope that visual culture—and business—can return to a happy, if socially distanced, new normal.

Fred Wilson Light and Space Though Pace Seoul never shuttered, gallery employees have been wearing masks in the space since COVID-19 hit South Korea in January. They put up a sign “urging visitors to do the same,” a gallery representative said. Hand sanitizer at the front desk has added an extra layer of safety, as has sanitizing the space throughout the day. The gallery has kept tours, which could crowd its space, “to a minimum.” While Pace canceled the mid-March opening reception for itsshow (up through May 16th), the gallery is hoping to hold a celebration for “Bending Light,” an exhibition ofartists slated to open in June.

Pace’s representative said the gallery experienced a “significant drop in visitors” at first, but ultimately saw an increase in attendance in the long run, since it is one of the few galleries in Seoul to have remained open.