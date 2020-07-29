Galleries and Fairs Are Turning to Virtual Reality to Connect with Collectors

For Untitled’s first VR fair, Lawson wanted to hew closely to a regular in-person fair experience, meaning those virtually built layers would ideally add up not only to enticing booth presentations, but an enjoyable approximation of walking between booths in an airy tent and viewing a variety of works in succession. To that end, Lawson wanted the Untitled, Art Online space to be easily navigable, albeit with the option for a variety of paths through the space.

“We wanted to keep it simple—we kept it at 40 galleries, and the floorplan itself is very straightforward,” Lawson said. “But we designed it in such a way where there are several ways for you to move throughout the space. We have a dollhouse configuration, where you can look down on the fair and manipulate the floor so that you zoom directly into a booth. You can actually walk through the space and discover the same way you would in a traditional art fair. You can move through the space by artists and by gallery.”