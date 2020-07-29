Galleries and Fairs Are Turning to Virtual Reality to Connect with Collectors

At the same time, though, dealers have to ensure they aren’t leaving collectors totally unattended. Sweeney said that in virtual environments, buyers are more likely to move slowly when considering purchases, tempering their passion with the distance the internet affords. In order to keep collectors engaged, Sweeney suggested gallerists keep their presentations concise, with a limited number of works available, all of which should be accompanied by accessible details, including provenance, measurements, explanatory text, pricing, and contact information.
“This is not a stand-alone experience,” Wirth said of the expanded capabilities of virtual exhibitions. “We complement it with incredible film material and archive material or firsthand images of the artist in their studio. All of these elements help to tell the story of an artist and bring the online exhibition to life.”