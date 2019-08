What Do Galleries Owe Their Local Communities?

A storm swept through Detroit on July 20th, but it didn’t stop a boisterous crowd from descending on Reyes | Finn. The gallery, located in the Corktown neighborhood, was opening three new exhibitions, coinciding with the second annual Detroit Art Week.

James Benjamin Franklin Nick Jaskey Dmitri Hertz The gallery’s main space was taken up by massive, mixed-media paintings by local artist; in the outdoor courtyard were a series of sculptures by, known for making abstract interventions in Detroit’s streetscapes, and large-scale, game-based sculptures by. There was a different vibe in the air than one would find at a comparatively buttoned-up opening in New York; there was also an ample, free-for-all dinner buffet, courtesy of beloved Madison Heights taco joint Tienda Mexicana.

Reyes | Finn is an interesting place to start thinking about a complicated question: What, exactly, does an art gallery owe the city in which it’s based?

“Detroit is a city in transition—whatever feelings one may have about that, it is happening,” said Bridget Finn, who was formerly a director at Mitchell-Innes & Nash in New York. “[My partner Terese Reyes and I] very much wanted to be there, providing career and financial opportunities for Detroit artists, as that transition progressed.”

hyperrealist Tony Matelli Scott Reeder Jonathan Rajewski Nancy Mitchnick That doesn’t mean showing Detroit-based artists exclusively. Finn’s broader goal is to “elevate the conversation around contemporary art” in Detroit. That can mean showing well-known New Yorkers—like thesculptor—while simultaneously shining a spotlight on local artists, fromandto

“Most artists who were born and raised in Detroit have a work ethic that is powerful and unique,” Finn said. “For a long time, artists working here were accountable only to their own standards and demands. The art world provided limited opportunities, so people blazed on, tending to their own practices with a focus on owning their craft.”

Maya Stovall Galleries like Reyes | Finn can help nurture and professionalize those practices—and introduce Detroit-based artists to a wider audience via participation in tastemaking art fairs like NADA Miami. It’s a delicate balance, and one the gallery seems to be striking nicely. In September, for instance, they’ll be opening a solo exhibition by Detroit native, a name New York audiences might recognize from her inclusion in the 2017 Whitney Biennial.

Part of what makes the conversation about galleries’ community accountability difficult is how skewed the art world is toward cities like New York and Los Angeles. If a high-profile gallery in Manhattan were to only show artists based in New York, it’s unlikely that anyone would accuse it of being “regional” or “parochial.” Yet a gallery located in Cleveland or Rochester might risk those pejoratives if it maintained a purely local program; meanwhile, if that gallery only showed artists based in global art hubs, it might alienate the community. To further complicate things, an artist based in Cleveland or Rochester might not feel like they’ve “made it” until they’ve secured representation in New York or Los Angeles. In many ways, it would help if critics, curators, and other gatekeepers ditched the halo that surrounds major art world hubs, as if artists living and showing elsewhere haven’t been properly vetted.