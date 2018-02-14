Why Galleries Are Starting Their Own Residency Programs

For his spring 2016 residency, Martin Creed spent six weeks creating a new body of work while embedded in the Bruton community, accompanied by his dog Jimmy. The artist told Artsy he’d “been well looked after; it’s quite a luxurious experience,” adding that “life is simplified because a lot of things are taken care of.” The sprawling show that resulted included colorful drip paintings that were made with the help of locals, including gallery employees, a youth group, and city officials.

Hauser & Wirth’s residency was always intended to be a part of the gallery’s Somerset outpost, said Alice Workman, senior director of Hauser & Wirth. There are no requirements for the artists, but she considers it a bonus when artists choose to engage with the local community, for example through welcoming educational groups into the studio. Some artists go on to have exhibitions of the work they create during their stay at the Somerset gallery—as was the case with Creed and Rashid Johnson, for example—though this is not often the case.

“Every single residency is quite bespoke in terms of how we look at it,” Workman said.

It’s not only mega-galleries that can offer these opportunities. In late 2017, the established London gallery Thomas Dane said they will be hosting artists at their new project and exhibition space in Naples, Italy. The four-year-old New York gallery Catinca Tabacaru is in the third year of its program, the CTG Collective Residency, for which it put out an open-call in January for its summer 2018 residency in Zimbabwe.