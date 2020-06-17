How Galleries Are Supporting and Signing New Artists during the Pandemic

For both artists and galleries alike, the forward momentum of culture stops for no one—not even a global pandemic. “I remain and have remained hopeful that there will be a post-COVID moment, and for me, that means I need to be prepared,” said Mwesiga. “This is the spirit I have used to work and to focus on my studio practice, everyday. I have never felt unhopeful and I will continue to diligently commit to my studio practice.”

Those who have been in the industry long enough have been driven by a sleepless passion for art from the beginning. For Taggart, putting a pause on supporting the artists he loves equates to giving up entirely. “There’s only two options,” he said. “Fold your chips or move forward. We’re all in this together—we support our artists and our artists support us. It’s not a time to withdraw, it’s a time to move forward.”