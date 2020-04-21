Galleries Test Fresh New Sales Tactics to Reach Collectors Online

Jemima Kirke Sarah Slappey Every week, the Lower East Side stronghold Sargent’s Daughters has been providing subscribers with “small joys.” Last week, the program’s fourth, Alex in Lingerie (2020)—new painting of her partner, the musician Alex Cameron—was offered with an asking price of $4,500. This week,fiery painting Flame Fingers and Bum (2020) was offered for $3,500. All of the “small joys” up for sale are priced under $5,000, which Allegra LaViola, the gallery’s owner, described as “a little bit of escape—a little glimmer of something. Just one thing to think about.” LaViola said she felt overwhelmed maintaining her gallery with only one other part-time employee, while also juggling becoming a full-time mother to her two-year-old.

“The artists were all very responsive immediately and it has been really fun to have this other dialogue going, something to plan for each week and something that can also help shine a spotlight on them,” she said. “Collectors have been very responsive as well and most of the works have sold right away.”

The program seems effective in bringing some levity to every person in the gallery’s network. LaViola added, “Many people have emailed me and said how much they are enjoying this just as intended: a small joy in their inbox every week to remind them that even now there is pleasure to be found around us.”



