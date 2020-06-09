Galleries Are Urging Collectors to Support Social Justice and Police Reform

Yet not everyone who read galleries’ emails urging support of social justice causes was enthusiastic. Sabbatino noted that most responses were positive, though some suggested alternate actions the gallery might have taken, or other organizations they could have supported. Anthony Salvador, director of Paris- and Los Angeles–based gallery Praz-Delavallade, was candid about the minor dissent the gallery received when it sent out a note expressing solidarity with Black Lives Matter, with a list of resources beneath it. One reader claimed the gallery was part of the problem because it is “a business in a capitalist empire.” “Why that person subscribes to an art gallery’s newsletter surprises me, given that response,” said Salvador. He also noted that, thanks to data tracking, he can see who subscribes and unsubscribes from his list after a send. Only a couple collectors took the latter action, he said, as well as “one male abstract painter based in L.A.”

Salvador stands by the gallery’s decision to be vocal. He remembers the 1992 riots in Los Angeles, where he grew up. Seeing video of George Floyd’s murder and watching people protest police brutality, he felt history was repeating itself. “The sad thing is that this happens time and time again and most of it goes under the radar, and every year police departments across the U.S. get more and more funding,” he said. He was born to immigrant parents and moved out of the U.S. to escape what he described as its “structural violence”—but was confronted with similar injustice in Europe. He realized the issues were borderless, “a larger problem of intolerance through race and class.” In other words, he felt a personal connection to the crisis. While he thought some subscribers might be annoyed at receiving resources in their inboxes, he decided “a minor annoyance wouldn’t deter the potential upside of sharing.”





A partial list of resources and ways to support social justice organizations shared by art spaces and others: