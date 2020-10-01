Genesis Belanger’s Uncanny Ceramics Help Us Cope with the Present

Given her experience studying fashion as an undergrad and working in advertising, Belanger is keenly aware of how visuals communicate and connect with people. “She has a really insider perspective on what sells, and why certain things are sexy,” Smith-Stewart said. “I love how she says ‘a well-manicured hand can sell anything.’ She understands also how gender permutates, and how it sets the stage for what sells. The work has what she calls like this ‘odd and lush’ sensibility that ensnares you. But then when you look deeper, you see this darkness, but there’s so much humor to it, and it has this feminist agency. I mean, who doesn’t love beauty—but it’s so great when you know how to weaponize it.”

“Through the Eye of a Needle” presents an array of Belanger’s signature ceramics, many perched on furniture pieces, like an upright piano covered in gray fabric. “I was looking at grand houses that are closed down for the season,” Belanger explained. “I thought it was really interesting how each piece of furniture had a slipcover made to fit it that sort of turned these furnishings into odd ghosts and indicated that their use was on pause. I thought that that was a great metaphor for the way that a person grieves.”

She wasn’t necessarily thinking about death, but the grief we experience in response to transition, like a bad breakup, and how we fail to offer emotional support to one another in such scenarios. “The way that we do show our condolences is through consumer gestures of buying a bouquet or a box of chocolates or fruit basket or sending a casserole or some sort of odd dish,” Belanger said. “And that felt to me sort of both fascinating and odd, possibly inadequate, possibly really nice, I wasn’t sure. I wanted to explore that and make an environment that was sort of surrounded with those tokens of condolence.”