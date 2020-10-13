Genevieve Gaignard’s Timely Work Documents Racial Injustice and Calls for Change

Making this type of work is difficult, yet necessary. When a viewer praised one of the works from the show, Untitled (Jacob Blake) (2020), and its placement on a wall, by an exit sign, covered with the same green pattern, Gaignard shared her thoughts around processing the events that inspired the work—in this case, the August 2020 police shooting of the 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “How do you make something beautiful to honor a person’s life, while also trying to address the fact that this shit’s gotta be stopped?” Gaignard reflected. The mixed-media work is an elegant sign of both honor and departure.

Gaignard is well aware of the mixed feelings her work conjures. “We haven’t gotten as far as we’ve thought we have and it’s scary how we’ve lost ourselves,” she said. “I think about all the hard work that people have done over the years to bring us to where we are. But then, in the last six months, you see what’s happened with the Trump presidency and the pandemic on top of that. It’s like we’re in a time machine.”