From Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa (1503) to Albrecht Dürer’s Adam and Eve (1507), many of the world’s most famous artworks are painted on wooden panels. But only a tiny group of highly trained specialists are equipped to handle the tricky conservation work required for these centuries-old masterpieces.

In the late 2000s, there were roughly 10 such experts worldwide—a small number that was poised to get even smaller. Many of these individuals were approaching retirement age, and across the whole of the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe, there were at most two young conservators considering a career in this niche field.

This was the worrisome picture that emerged from a survey begun in 2008 by Copenhagen’s Statens Museum for Kunst and funded by the Getty Foundation.

Armed with these urgent initial findings, the Foundation (along with the Getty Conservation Institute and Museum) brought together a group of advisors at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in February 2008. “Panel painting conservators began to agree that they should devote their time to bringing in a younger generation of people,” says Antoine Wilmering, senior program officer at the Getty Foundation.