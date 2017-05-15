It’s never easy living in the shadow of another, but Diego Giacometti, born just one year after his brother, the sculptor Alberto Giacometti, never seemed to mind. After devoting much of his life to the service of his brother’s art, the younger Giacometti embarked on his own creative practice. And now, the late designer’s work is having a moment all his own.

This past March, a Christie’s sale in Paris of Diego Giacometti works that belonged to Hubert de Givenchy reached a new auction record for the designer, set by an octogonal table created circa 1980, which went for €4,162,500. And soon, on May 17th, Sotheby’s France is offering 27 of his sculptural furniture designs in a Paris sale, works in bronze ranging from lamps and coffee tables to sconces, door handles, and carpets. His works are characterized by an organic, animalistic quality, taking the forms of birds, apples, and twisting branches, which make up the structural elements of his furniture.

Diego Giacometti (he signed much of his work simply “Diego”) came to furniture design late in life, following decades of engagement in the arts. In addition to his own artistic practice, he served as an assistant to his brother, creating the plaster casts and patina for many of the artist’s famous figures and serving as a model for portraits until Alberto’s death in 1966. (Through his brother, with whom he moved to Paris’s Montparnasse in 1927, Diego met many of the most famous creative minds of the day, many of whom—Cecil Beaton, Jean Cocteau, and Hubert de Givenchy among them—would go on to collect his work.