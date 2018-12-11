See the Gingerbread Skycrapers and Ski Chalets Designed by Leading Architects

“It’s about bringing architecture into an easier context, so that a wider audience can engage with it,” noted the Museum of Architecture’s assistant curator Florence Maschietto. For those inspired by the exhibition, which runs through January 6th, gingerbread house–making workshops take place throughout the event’s run.

Visitors can examine the city in its entirety from a mezzanine above, or ogle its intricate details from ground level. The city has been organized on three different islands, noted Maschietto, so that designers could also create bridges between them. The layout corresponds to the building types, where one side is concentrated with high-rise structures, while the other brings together more intimate structures that viewers can peer into (while fighting the temptation to take a nibble).

Creativity shines throughout the city, though among the highlights is the Curdzon Cinema by PLP Architecture. The multipurpose design crosses a lemon farm with an open-air cinema, where a giant gingerbread man is projected onto the screen.

Design firm BDP used gingerbread to put a novel spin on university architecture with its Uni-Beurre-sity Campus. The central building is a “glowing lecture theater,” explained Beth Bourrelly of BDP, and around the edges, there are flexible spaces for learning. The structure playfully echoes the firm’s design for the impressive Hive in Kew Gardens, and Bourrelly added that “it’s based on a teaching and learning building we are working on at the moment for the University of Birmingham.”