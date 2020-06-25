Ginny Williams Built a Singular Collection of Work by Leading Women Artists

If many artists intrigued Williams, it’s clear that Bourgeois enchanted her on a different level. Gorovoy recalled how Williams visited the artist’s Brooklyn studio each time she came to New York. The trio even spent a Thanksgiving together, during which Bourgeois ripped off the turkey legs with her bare hands. Gorovoy believes a certain fortitude drew Williams and Bourgeois together. At the time Williams met the artist, he remembered, the collector had just divorced. “I think she was interested in Louise’s story about her relation to her own father, her own family life,” said Gorovoy. He believes Williams “saw herself in terms of the struggle but also in the determination of Louise’s strength.”

Gorovoy and Williams became close, too, frequently traveling together. By the time they met, Bourgeois was no longer installing her own shows, so the duo would work together to set up presentations in galleries from Colombia to Norway to Japan. Williams loved exhibitions and crates. “Ginny was unique, quirky,” said Gorovoy. “You say go left, she goes right. If you said ‘be here at eight,’ she’d show up at nine. She had an impulse to do exactly what she wanted.”